Toy Sleigh (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Finial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Lady Marionette (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Stencil of Ceiling (Mariner's Church) (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Doll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Finial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
Toy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Painted Glass - Mariner's Church (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Toy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Wooden Scotchman (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Toy Cow on Stand (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Toy Bus (c. 1939) by Owen Middleton
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Toy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Toy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
