rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingsphotowheelantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Helen Hobart
Trivet (c. 1941) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088321/trivet-c-1941-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084168/pa-german-trivet-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
Trivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Trivet (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077767/trivet-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089477/pa-german-trivet-c-1940-mildred-ford-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Doll Carriage (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
Doll Carriage (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074442/doll-carriage-c-1937-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080871/pa-german-trivet-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Trivet (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077769/trivet-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079941/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Roberts
Trivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088741/trivet-c-1942-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074792/fire-engine-pumper-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082558/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Brooch (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070025/brooch-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
Trivet (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069866/trivet-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Rocco Navigato
Trivet (c. 1937) by Rocco Navigato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077776/trivet-c-1937-rocco-navigatoFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088728/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license