rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Save
Edit Image
jewelry illustrationanimalpatternartpublic domaindrawingspaintingsketch
Resort hotel logo, editable aesthetic business branding template design
Resort hotel logo, editable aesthetic business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13724580/resort-hotel-logo-editable-aesthetic-business-branding-template-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic moose frame background, circle shape editable design
Aesthetic moose frame background, circle shape editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709327/aesthetic-moose-frame-background-circle-shape-editable-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061485/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic moose frame background, circle shape editable design
Aesthetic moose frame background, circle shape editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709137/aesthetic-moose-frame-background-circle-shape-editable-designView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084168/pa-german-trivet-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic moose frame background, gold square editable design
Aesthetic moose frame background, gold square editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710390/aesthetic-moose-frame-background-gold-square-editable-designView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089477/pa-german-trivet-c-1940-mildred-ford-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic moose frame background, gold square editable design
Aesthetic moose frame background, gold square editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710428/aesthetic-moose-frame-background-gold-square-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073103/bootjack-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Paper frame background, vintage deer illustration
Paper frame background, vintage deer illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551008/paper-frame-background-vintage-deer-illustrationView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074935/foot-scraper-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese peacock background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese peacock background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761301/japanese-peacock-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Trivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072841/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (1938) by Charles Moss
Trivet (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082089/trivet-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684731/japanese-botanical-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080789/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080511/lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080754/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080118/hand-lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617496/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
Trivet (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069860/trivet-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Mug (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Silver Mug (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077198/silver-mug-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685425/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083518/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic moose frame HD wallpaper, gold square editable design
Aesthetic moose frame HD wallpaper, gold square editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710456/aesthetic-moose-frame-wallpaper-gold-square-editable-designView license
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Purple flower goddess background, editable leafy pattern, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
Purple flower goddess background, editable leafy pattern, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689868/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license