Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingssketchTrousers (c. 1937) by Henry De WolfeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2952 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075780/mans-shirt-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseBoy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082772/boys-coat-and-trousers-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085754/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCollar (c. 1936) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065173/collar-c-1936-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePantaloons (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061539/pantaloons-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHigh Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066376/high-linen-collar-c-1936-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085729/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCravat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074140/cravat-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075770/mans-coat-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Suit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083972/mans-suit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseShirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077045/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseJacket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075399/jacket-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLace and Straw Bonnet (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086220/lace-and-straw-bonnet-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078350/wrapper-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseShirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077067/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseShirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077046/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078224/womans-drawers-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license