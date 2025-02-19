rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trousers (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingssketch
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075780/mans-shirt-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082772/boys-coat-and-trousers-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085754/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Collar (c. 1936) by Henry De Wolfe
Collar (c. 1936) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065173/collar-c-1936-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Pantaloons (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Pantaloons (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061539/pantaloons-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
High Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Henry De Wolfe
High Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066376/high-linen-collar-c-1936-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085729/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cravat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Cravat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074140/cravat-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075770/mans-coat-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Suit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Suit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083972/mans-suit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077045/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Jacket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Jacket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075399/jacket-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Lace and Straw Bonnet (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Lace and Straw Bonnet (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086220/lace-and-straw-bonnet-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078350/wrapper-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077067/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077046/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Woman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078224/womans-drawers-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license