rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tulip Pattern Quilt (c. 1937) by Mabel Ritter
Save
Edit Image
quilt patternplantpatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingstulip
Happy passover Instagram post template
Happy passover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600093/happy-passover-instagram-post-templateView license
Patchwork Square (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
Patchwork Square (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067558/patchwork-square-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Spring flowers Instagram post template
Spring flowers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693914/spring-flowers-instagram-post-templateView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Mabel Ritter
Purse (c. 1937) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076599/purse-c-1937-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Handcrafted with love blog banner template
Handcrafted with love blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825438/handcrafted-with-love-blog-banner-templateView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068110/purse-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Hello spring Instagram post template
Hello spring Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600144/hello-spring-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076665/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Social anxiety Facebook post template
Social anxiety Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064581/social-anxiety-facebook-post-templateView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Flower market Instagram post template
Flower market Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693926/flower-market-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076635/quilt-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683999/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Pipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
Pipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070214/pipe-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683998/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076209/padded-coverlet-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683994/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076656/quilt-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683995/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072938/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683997/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076259/patchwork-pieced-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684001/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Spring vibe Instagram post template
Spring vibe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459907/spring-vibe-instagram-post-templateView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072949/bandbox-design-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring Instagram post template
Beautiful spring Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460057/beautiful-spring-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Vibrant flower illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vibrant flower illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199579/vibrant-flower-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower bouquet, editable daffodil and tulip collage element remix design
Spring flower bouquet, editable daffodil and tulip collage element remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867252/spring-flower-bouquet-editable-daffodil-and-tulip-collage-element-remix-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078341/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain license
Vibrant flower illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vibrant flower illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199252/vibrant-flower-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683463/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Sidney Liswood
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077968/wall-paper-c-1937-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683474/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073219/brussels-carpet-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license