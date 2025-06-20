rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vase (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
Save
Edit Image
cc0mossvintage illustration public domainpotterypublic domain paintingroseanimalflower
Happy mother's day Instagram post template, editable text
Happy mother's day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928098/happy-mothers-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian
Jug (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075585/jug-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Happy mother's day poster template, editable text & design
Happy mother's day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494078/happy-mothers-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase (1937) by Charles Moss
Vase (1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077817/vase-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day event poster template, editable text & design
Mother's day event poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494026/mothers-day-event-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Crock (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074187/crock-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Happy mother's day blog banner template, editable text
Happy mother's day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928096/happy-mothers-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bowl (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Bowl (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073135/bowl-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day event Instagram story template, editable text
Mother's day event Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927930/mothers-day-event-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Ada V May
Crock (c. 1937) by Ada V May
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074218/crock-c-1937-ada-mayFree Image from public domain license
Happy mother's day Instagram story template, editable text
Happy mother's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928097/happy-mothers-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Flower Pot (1937) by Charles Moss
Flower Pot (1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074909/flower-pot-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day event Instagram post template, editable text
Mother's day event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927879/mothers-day-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ornamental Blue Pitcher (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Ornamental Blue Pitcher (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067298/ornamental-blue-pitcher-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day event blog banner template, editable text
Mother's day event blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924685/mothers-day-event-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Jug (1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Jug (1937) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075583/jug-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076799/rose-petal-jar-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077428/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074663/economy-redware-pitcher-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bouquet of Flowers with Dahlias (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvin
Bouquet of Flowers with Dahlias (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126755/bouquet-flowers-with-dahlias-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076800/rose-petal-jar-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Porcelain Jar (c. 1936) by Raymond Manupelli
Porcelain Jar (c. 1936) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068022/porcelain-jar-c-1936-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Frosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward White
Frosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074972/frosted-glass-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048735/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065307/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Endless love, editable poster template
Endless love, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView license
Quilt (1937) by Charles Moss
Quilt (1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076663/quilt-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061887/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083802/inlaid-chippendale-chair-panel-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061884/png-aesthetic-animal-artView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065308/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license