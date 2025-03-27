Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsglassphotovaseVase (c. 1937) by Janet RizaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 822 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2807 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077853/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073352/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076824/salt-cellar-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074153/cream-pitcher-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073374/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085489/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBottle (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073122/bottle-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085491/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseFlip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066037/flip-glass-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077798/tumbler-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCompote (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065192/compote-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087179/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075864/miniature-crock-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseToddy Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063530/toddy-glass-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070192/cream-pitcher-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077783/tumbler-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077852/vase-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089336/cream-pitcher-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license