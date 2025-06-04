rawpixel
Vase (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
artwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingsglasssketchphoto
Passover celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076831/salt-shaker-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Passover seder Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572114/passover-seder-instagram-post-templateView license
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074097/coverlet-pine-tree-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Decanter (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074307/decanter-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074153/cream-pitcher-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Decanter (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074293/decanter-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076824/salt-cellar-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Glass Vase (c. 1937) by Robert Schuerer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075030/glass-vase-c-1937-robert-schuererFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075001/gemel-bottle-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077812/tumbler-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Floral essence poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704377/floral-essence-poster-template-and-designView license
Christmas Light (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073713/christmas-light-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Bottle (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073120/bottle-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bottle (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073122/bottle-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Amber Jar (Blown) (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072826/amber-jar-blown-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Perfume poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704380/perfume-poster-template-and-designView license
Blown Glass - Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073039/blown-glass-salt-cellar-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Pastel glass stain background, white, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327825/pastel-glass-stain-background-white-editable-designView license
Toddy Glass (c. 1937) by James McCreery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077669/toddy-glass-c-1937-james-mccreeryFree Image from public domain license
Pastel glass stain background, white, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261630/pastel-glass-stain-background-white-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075527/jug-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Green Vase (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075069/green-vase-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license