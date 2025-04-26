Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsglasslampphotovaseVase (Amberina) (c. 1937) by Robert StewartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3119 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075657/lamp-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCorn Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065236/corn-glass-vase-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCelery Holder (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064848/celery-holder-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBarber Bottle (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064223/barber-bottle-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077511/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077514/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077838/vase-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licenseGreen Glass (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075076/green-glass-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseToleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTulip Cups (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077788/tulip-cups-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (Red Opaque Glass) (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072315/vase-red-opaque-glass-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077517/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseVase (1935/1942) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069921/vase-19351942-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Whiskey Flask (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077265/silver-whiskey-flask-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077850/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGilt Mirror (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074996/gilt-mirror-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBottle (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073122/bottle-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075475/jar-with-cover-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075656/lamp-c-1937-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license