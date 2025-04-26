rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vase (Amberina) (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsglasslampphotovase
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Lamp (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Lamp (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075657/lamp-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Corn Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065236/corn-glass-vase-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Celery Holder (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Celery Holder (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064848/celery-holder-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Barber Bottle (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Barber Bottle (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064223/barber-bottle-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077511/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077514/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Vase (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077838/vase-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Green Glass (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Green Glass (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075076/green-glass-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interior
Aesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tulip Cups (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Tulip Cups (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077788/tulip-cups-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (Red Opaque Glass) (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Vase (Red Opaque Glass) (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072315/vase-red-opaque-glass-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077517/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Vase (1935/1942) by Robert Stewart
Vase (1935/1942) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069921/vase-19351942-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Whiskey Flask (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Silver Whiskey Flask (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077265/silver-whiskey-flask-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077850/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gilt Mirror (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Gilt Mirror (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074996/gilt-mirror-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bottle (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Bottle (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073122/bottle-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075475/jar-with-cover-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (c. 1937) by A Zaidenberg
Lamp (c. 1937) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075656/lamp-c-1937-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license