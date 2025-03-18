rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Victorian Upholstered Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotovictorian
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073557/chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Queen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Queen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076641/queen-anne-settee-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076780/rocker-with-black-horse-hair-seat-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Red Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Red Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076727/red-plush-morris-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Walnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Walnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078021/walnut-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078267/wooden-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
"The Three Bear's Chairs" (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
"The Three Bear's Chairs" (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072812/the-three-bears-chairs-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076788/rocking-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Chair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073576/chair-with-head-rests-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075748/image-rose-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077285/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077282/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074278/cupboard-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Stairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Stairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077377/stairway-balustrade-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Silk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Silk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064870/chair-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale Instagram post template, editable text
Furniture sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614786/furniture-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license