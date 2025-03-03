rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Save
Edit Image
watercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothingfashionphoto
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077878/waistcoat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal character design element set
Editable vintage animal character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15203006/editable-vintage-animal-character-design-element-setView license
Man's Waistcoat (c. 1942) by Ruggiero Pierotti
Man's Waistcoat (c. 1942) by Ruggiero Pierotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088634/mans-waistcoat-c-1942-ruggiero-pierottiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal character design element set
Editable vintage animal character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15202959/editable-vintage-animal-character-design-element-setView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077901/waistcoat-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077886/waistcoat-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077909/waistcoat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView license
Vest (1935/1942) by Louis Maldarelli
Vest (1935/1942) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063626/vest-19351942-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady's Pelisse (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Lady's Pelisse (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075632/ladys-pelisse-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065809/dressing-gown-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vest (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Vest (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077867/vest-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077896/waistcoat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy's Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Boy's Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069981/boys-waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201026/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072352/waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Waistcoat (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Waistcoat (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082155/waistcoat-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552660/costume-design-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072342/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459976/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072345/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Jug (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075566/jug-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077906/waistcoat-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license