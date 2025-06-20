Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotowafflespooncc0Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence StevensonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 947 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3233 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFried chicken Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498020/fried-chicken-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075377/iron-toast-rack-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseWe're open, restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497965/were-open-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast recipes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052440/breakfast-recipes-poster-templateView licensePastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy breakfast poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052410/healthy-breakfast-poster-templateView licenseMercury Barometer (c. 1940) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086342/mercury-barometer-c-1940-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Chambershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088487/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-chambersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ice cream parlor, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709045/editable-ice-cream-parlor-food-business-remixView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075355/iron-hitching-post-c-1937-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseDesserts first, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18290684/desserts-first-facebook-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077852/vase-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseIce cream cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985797/ice-cream-cafe-poster-templateView licenseFigure of a Deer (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074778/figure-deer-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast buffet Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458904/breakfast-buffet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087584/cookie-cutter-c-1941-jennie-kamarFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast table, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721637/editable-breakfast-table-food-business-remixView licenseSilver Ladle (c. 1937) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077180/silver-ladle-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast table, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721503/editable-breakfast-table-food-business-remixView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088507/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseSweet shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12487410/sweet-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMeat Chopper (c. 1939) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084002/meat-chopper-c-1939-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseIce-cream shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985779/ice-cream-shop-poster-templateView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086397/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458905/breakfast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086804/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1937) by Henry Rasmusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073187/branding-iron-c-1937-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseBit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseSpurs (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077363/spurs-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license