rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Save
Edit Image
ann gene buckleyartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
Music fest poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Music fest poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765452/png-abstract-american-blackView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Hose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075290/hose-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Reticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Reticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Engagement invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Engagement invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281439/engagement-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Skirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Skirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Montaleto (Head Scarf) (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Montaleto (Head Scarf) (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075919/montaleto-head-scarf-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram post template
Butterfly Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774775/butterfly-instagram-post-templateView license
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram story template
Butterfly Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView license
Snuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Snuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies Instagram post template
Butterflies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView license
Mitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075914/mitt-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057114/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView license
Vest (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Vest (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077867/vest-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template
Floral fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057118/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Cascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Cascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064657/cascarone-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682869/70percent-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance blog banner template
Floral fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057111/floral-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077880/waistcoat-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682870/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077886/waistcoat-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly blog banner template
Butterfly blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776443/butterfly-blog-banner-templateView license
Mission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Colonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Colonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license