rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourwallpublic domainpaintingsarchinterior
Vintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9552003/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-bicycle-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909678/photo-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520195/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Living room wall mockup, customizable retro interior
Living room wall mockup, customizable retro interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910187/living-room-wall-mockup-customizable-retro-interiorView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Art museum picture frame mockup, editable design
Art museum picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713239/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9552870/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9552963/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9553217/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView license
Altar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Altar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Arch hallway mockup, editable design
Arch hallway mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122733/arch-hallway-mockup-editable-designView license
Iron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Iron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cafe entrance png, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cafe entrance png, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9552579/vintage-cafe-entrance-png-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Painting and Baptismal Niche (1938) by Harry Mann Waddell
Wall Painting and Baptismal Niche (1938) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082181/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-1938-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, wall decoration
Photo frame mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496957/photo-frame-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Detail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Detail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085626/detail-confessional-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Original Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Original Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076014/original-wooden-shutters-from-monastery-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072965/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Prayer Bench (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Prayer Bench (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076560/prayer-bench-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076743/restoration-drawing-facade-mission-house-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073816/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license