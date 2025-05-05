rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Sidney Liswood
Save
Edit Image
paperpatternpersonartwatercolorwallpublic domainpaintings
Art class poster template, editable text and design
Art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699021/art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072396/wall-paper-c-1936-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081167/printed-textile-c-1938-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542786/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Art class Instagram post template, editable text
Art class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542800/art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072963/bandbox-paper-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Paper (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077956/wall-paper-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Social anxiety Facebook post template
Social anxiety Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064581/social-anxiety-facebook-post-templateView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Bandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriam
Bandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072956/bandbox-design-grouse-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage gold picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802247/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Textile (c. 1937) by John Oster
Textile (c. 1937) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077609/textile-c-1937-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Coverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074077/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070101/coverlet-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072841/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840137/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076322/petit-point-embroidery-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077319/sofa-pillow-top-c-1937-virginia-bufanoFree Image from public domain license
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075283/hooked-rug-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Lion man holding flower bouquet paper craft editable remix
Lion man holding flower bouquet paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623373/lion-man-holding-flower-bouquet-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license