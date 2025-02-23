rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by John Garay
Save
Edit Image
borderpapercrossartbuildingwallpublic domainpaintings
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Wallpaper (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Wallpaper (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085123/wallpaper-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Brown paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Brown paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158931/brown-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Wallpaper Border (1935/1942) by John Garay
Wallpaper Border (1935/1942) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063719/wallpaper-border-19351942-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158929/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Wallpaper Border (1935/1942) by John Garay
Wallpaper Border (1935/1942) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063708/wallpaper-border-19351942-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Pink paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
Pink paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158675/pink-paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView license
Wallpaper Border (1935/1942) by John Garay
Wallpaper Border (1935/1942) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063720/wallpaper-border-19351942-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements and frame, editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements and frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611932/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Table (c. 1953) by John Garay
Table (c. 1953) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088920/table-c-1953-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Red flower border background, brown aesthetic editable design
Red flower border background, brown aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715139/red-flower-border-background-brown-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garay
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077961/wall-paper-c-1937-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
Paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037251/paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView license
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template, editable text
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583712/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Japan Facebook post template
Travel to Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933465/travel-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073884/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442966/book-cover-templateView license
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072796/king-saul-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Female leadership digital illustration
Female leadership digital illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235853/female-leadership-digital-illustrationView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnold
Brooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073201/brooch-c-1937-madeline-arnoldFree Image from public domain license
Creativity takes courage quote poster template
Creativity takes courage quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView license
Belt Buckle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Belt Buckle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073011/belt-buckle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865993/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign poster template
Air pollution campaign poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749806/air-pollution-campaign-poster-templateView license
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078364/wrought-iron-banister-bracket-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic grid background, nature paper collage, editable design
Aesthetic grid background, nature paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840014/aesthetic-grid-background-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Pair of Carved Wooden Arms (c. 1937) by John Davis
Pair of Carved Wooden Arms (c. 1937) by John Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076221/pair-carved-wooden-arms-c-1937-john-davisFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau beige background, editable building border, remixed by rawpixel
Art Nouveau beige background, editable building border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689730/art-nouveau-beige-background-editable-building-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076164/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Nubian with Cotton Basket Card Tray (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Nubian with Cotton Basket Card Tray (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075980/nubian-with-cotton-basket-card-tray-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Old paper textured background, colorful butterfly border, editable design
Old paper textured background, colorful butterfly border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057990/old-paper-textured-background-colorful-butterfly-border-editable-designView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license