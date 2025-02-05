rawpixel
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Cactus frame aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable design
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Paul Farkas
Cactus illustration desktop wallpaper, editable design
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Cactus illustration border frame, editable background design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Cactus illustration border frame, editable background design
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Cactus illustration desktop wallpaper, editable design
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
Beige aesthetic flowers HD wallpaper, ripped paper border background, editable design
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Blue aesthetic flowers HD wallpaper, ripped paper border background, editable design
Embroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Blue aesthetic flowers background, ripped paper border, editable design
Piece of Cross-Stitch (c. 1937) by George Beyer
Purple bluebell flowers background, ripped paper border, editable design
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Brown paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Wall Paper Border (1935/1942) by Burton Ewing
Cactus illustration beige iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Cactus illustration iPhone wallpaper, editable design border
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Vintage rose flower background, ripped paper border, editable design
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Valentine's flower border background, pink roses illustration, editable design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
