Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedecorative borderdecorative drawingborderwall paper borderpaperpersonartwatercolorWall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas AcamporaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3158 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeauty blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077939/wall-paper-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseSpa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall Paper Border on Bandbox Lid (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072423/wall-paper-border-bandbox-lid-c-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254056/png-back-view-background-blank-spaceView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic desktop wallpaper, ripped paper texture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254024/png-back-view-background-blank-spaceView licenseWall Paper (1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077956/wall-paper-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gradient woman border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8490386/aesthetic-gradient-woman-border-backgroundView licenseWall Paper (1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077952/wall-paper-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789459/leaf-border-green-background-editable-designView licenseWall Paper and Border (1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077983/wall-paper-and-border-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseBandbox (1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072925/bandbox-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073586/chemise-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco red background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709644/art-deco-red-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseWall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085130/wall-paper-fragment-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art deco black background, vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705903/editable-art-deco-black-background-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseWallpaper (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063701/wallpaper-19351942-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco red desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709764/art-deco-red-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseFashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074725/fashion-doll-c-1937-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage mockup, wall decoration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904284/paper-collage-mockup-wall-decoration-editable-designView licenseDairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074285/dairy-maid-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789458/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseChocolate Pitcher (c. 1937) by Robert Schuererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073716/chocolate-pitcher-c-1937-robert-schuererFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324006/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licenseParade Fire Horn (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076231/parade-fire-horn-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517182/editable-vintage-border-green-backgroundView licenseBrussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073219/brussels-carpet-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068132/png-back-view-background-blank-spaceView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073585/chemise-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseSpa blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464044/spa-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePainted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpa center Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662768/spa-center-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license