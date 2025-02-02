rawpixel
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Spa poster template, editable text and design
Wall Paper Border on Bandbox Lid (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acampora
Couple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Couple aesthetic desktop wallpaper, ripped paper texture background, editable design
Wall Paper (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
Wall Paper (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Leaf border green background, editable design
Wall Paper and Border (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
Bandbox (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Chemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Art deco red background, editable vintage woman border design
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Editable art deco black background, vintage woman border design
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acampora
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Art deco red desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
Paper collage mockup, wall decoration, editable design
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Leaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Chocolate Pitcher (c. 1937) by Robert Schuerer
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
Parade Fire Horn (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Editable vintage border green background
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Couple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Spa blog banner template, editable text
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spa center Facebook post template, editable design
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
