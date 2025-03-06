rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert
Save
Edit Image
wall paper borderborderpaperartwatercolorbuildingwallpublic domain
Brown paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Brown paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158931/brown-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Window Lintel (c. 1937) by William Kerby
Cast Iron Window Lintel (c. 1937) by William Kerby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073491/cast-iron-window-lintel-c-1937-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic grid background, nature paper collage, editable design
Aesthetic grid background, nature paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840014/aesthetic-grid-background-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau beige background, editable building border, remixed by rawpixel
Art Nouveau beige background, editable building border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689730/art-nouveau-beige-background-editable-building-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077980/wall-paper-border-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by George Robin
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by George Robin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072406/wall-paper-border-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158929/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077981/wall-paper-and-border-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8490386/aesthetic-gradient-woman-border-backgroundView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Paul Farkas
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Paul Farkas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077998/wall-paper-border-c-1937-paul-farkasFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Wall Paper Border on Bandbox Lid (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper Border on Bandbox Lid (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072423/wall-paper-border-bandbox-lid-c-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077938/wall-paper-c-1937-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072841/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garay
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077961/wall-paper-c-1937-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Old paper textured background, colorful butterfly border, editable design
Old paper textured background, colorful butterfly border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057990/old-paper-textured-background-colorful-butterfly-border-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Lee Hager
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Lee Hager
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077944/wall-paper-c-1937-lee-hagerFree Image from public domain license
Pink paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
Pink paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158675/pink-paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072407/wall-paper-and-border-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Leaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789458/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView license
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073496/cast-iron-toy-bank-independence-hall-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border green background, editable design
Leaf border green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789459/leaf-border-green-background-editable-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077717/toy-bank-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077939/wall-paper-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Japan Facebook post template
Travel to Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933465/travel-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073753/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Green paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
Green paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158685/green-paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072405/wall-paper-border-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840137/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076204/painted-glass-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Old paper textured background, colorful butterfly border, editable design
Old paper textured background, colorful butterfly border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057988/old-paper-textured-background-colorful-butterfly-border-editable-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umana
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072408/wall-paper-border-c-1936-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Cactus frame aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable design
Cactus frame aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263707/cactus-frame-aesthetic-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Arthur Mathews
Jug (c. 1937) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075569/jug-c-1937-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView license
Toy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077756/toy-noahs-ark-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license