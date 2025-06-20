rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Save
Edit Image
artborderfrances lichtenpaintingspaperpublic domainwallwatercolour
Leaf border green background, editable design
Leaf border green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789459/leaf-border-green-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072841/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076045/pa-german-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Leaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789458/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView license
Wall Paper Border Design (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Wall Paper Border Design (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072433/wall-paper-border-design-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076050/pa-german-bride-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840137/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076172/pa-german-show-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686811/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076116/pa-german-linen-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic blue sky iPhone wallpaper, nature paper collage, editable design
Aesthetic blue sky iPhone wallpaper, nature paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837449/aesthetic-blue-sky-iphone-wallpaper-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Wall Paper Border Design (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Wall Paper Border Design (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072429/wall-paper-border-design-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Leaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Cat grid desktop wallpaper, editable animal design
Cat grid desktop wallpaper, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079939/cat-grid-desktop-wallpaper-editable-animal-designView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076049/pa-german-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Paris private tour poster template, editable text and design
Paris private tour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669935/paris-private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border green background, editable tropical design
Leaf border green background, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789457/leaf-border-green-background-editable-tropical-designView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075885/mirror-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Paris private tour Instagram post template, editable text
Paris private tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466115/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865993/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076079/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073871/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Leaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747076/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView license
1829 Show Towel (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
1829 Show Towel (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058757/1829-show-towel-19351942-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8490386/aesthetic-gradient-woman-border-backgroundView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324006/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Cactus frame aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable design
Cactus frame aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263707/cactus-frame-aesthetic-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license