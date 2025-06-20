Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartborderfrances lichtenpaintingspaperpublic domainwallwatercolourWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances LichtenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 817 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2788 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLeaf border green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789459/leaf-border-green-background-editable-designView licensePa. 