Walnut Screw Clamp (c. 1937) by George File
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Clamp (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
White tea label template
Carpenter's Clamp (1939) by Alexander Anderson
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Jim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George File
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
Plumbing services poster template
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Bandbox (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Silver Bird Sewing Holder (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Editable art mockup landscape
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
Art stationery element, editable design set
Chair (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Album cover Instagram post template
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
Art stationery element, editable design set
Cleaver (1935/1942) by William Frank
Various technician tools mockup, editable design
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Jar (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
