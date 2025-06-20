rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Save
Edit Image
artfurniturepublic domaindrawingsphototextcc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074011/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Desk (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Desk (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074321/desk-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078033/wardrobe-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073282/cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Chair (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Chair (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073533/chair-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Silver Ladle (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Silver Ladle (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077185/silver-ladle-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaum
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074272/cupboard-c-1937-meyer-goldbaumFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brown
Wardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085135/wardrobe-c-1939-lee-brownFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
Desk (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074324/desk-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076980/shaker-dining-room-cupboard-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Built-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Built-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073247/built-in-cupboard-and-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license