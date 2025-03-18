rawpixel
Warming Pan (1937) by Dayton Brown
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Bed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Small Cup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Amana Baker's Oven Lamp (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Cameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
White tea label template
Clothes Rack (1937) by Dayton Brown
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Brooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnold
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Flask (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Watch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeen
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
