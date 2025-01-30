Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainwaterpaintingsfire hydrantWater Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3125 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCooking tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseQuick food recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597223/quick-food-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687766/autumn-poster-templateView licenseWater Cooler (probably 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082208/water-cooler-probably-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598060/autumn-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066726/jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598078/autumn-coming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWater Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687765/autumn-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687767/autumn-instagram-story-templateView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseRoseate Spoonbill bird background, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688524/roseate-spoonbill-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseGrass greener Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750213/grass-greener-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071959/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597110/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSave water Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560800/save-water-instagram-post-templateView licensePaper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076234/paper-weight-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778393/farming-expo-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076484/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065997/flask-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546891/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075864/miniature-crock-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseDim sum Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823884/dim-sum-facebook-post-templateView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065046/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546870/agriculture-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButton Hook (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079005/button-hook-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844914/smart-farming-instagram-post-templateView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075322/inkwell-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076085/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license