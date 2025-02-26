rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolourpublic domainenvelopepaintingssymbolphoto
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331069/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077320/sofa-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth fortune design element set
Editable whimsigoth fortune design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15214416/editable-whimsigoth-fortune-design-element-setView license
Embroidered Sampler (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Embroidered Sampler (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074690/embroidered-sampler-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Billiard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Billiard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073027/billiard-chair-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic blue flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic blue flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594973/aesthetic-blue-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable coquette black balloon party design element set
Editable coquette black balloon party design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298116/editable-coquette-black-balloon-party-design-element-setView license
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Tin Stove (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Tin Stove (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077674/tin-stove-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Valentine (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Valentine (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077818/valentine-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration blog banner template
Easter celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078093/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078091/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164063/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078094/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Skull and flowers collage set, customizable design template
Skull and flowers collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078092/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor yellow hibiscus flower frame, editable tropical design
Watercolor yellow hibiscus flower frame, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683877/watercolor-yellow-hibiscus-flower-frame-editable-tropical-designView license
Valentine (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Valentine (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082132/valentine-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161876/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView license
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080893/paper-knife-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164826/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Weather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078110/weather-vane-goddess-liberty-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Settee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Settee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081409/settee-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Candle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
Candle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064511/candle-mold-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163851/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView license
Fire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Fire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079924/fire-screen-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license