Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartwatercolourpublic domainenvelopepaintingssymbolphotoWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Vincent P RoselOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2914 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331069/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077320/sofa-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth fortune design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15214416/editable-whimsigoth-fortune-design-element-setView licenseEmbroidered Sampler (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074690/embroidered-sampler-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBilliard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073027/billiard-chair-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseWall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic blue flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594973/aesthetic-blue-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coquette black balloon party design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298116/editable-coquette-black-balloon-party-design-element-setView licenseRocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTin Stove (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077674/tin-stove-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseValentine (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077818/valentine-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseCellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078093/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078091/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164063/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078094/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseSkull and flowers collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078092/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hibiscus flower frame, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683877/watercolor-yellow-hibiscus-flower-frame-editable-tropical-designView licenseValentine (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082132/valentine-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161876/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licensePaper Knife (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080893/paper-knife-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164826/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078110/weather-vane-goddess-liberty-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseSettee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081409/settee-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064511/candle-mold-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163851/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseFire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079924/fire-screen-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license