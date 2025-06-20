rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartpublic domaindrawingssketchphotoantique
Editable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of America
Editable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914520/png-1800s-19th-century-americaView license
Ostrich Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Ostrich Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076011/ostrich-weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085194/weather-vane-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView license
Weather Vane - Horse (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
Weather Vane - Horse (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085192/weather-vane-horse-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670320/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
Coffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083144/coffee-grinder-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670478/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073362/candlestick-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Candlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Candlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073392/candlestick-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage bird animal design element set
Editable vintage bird animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView license
Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075358/iron-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774599/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078115/weather-vane-eagle-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078135/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Eagle (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
Eagle (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083412/eagle-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066026/flat-iron-holder-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23260237/image-texture-butterfly-cartoonView license
Swing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
Swing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071977/swing-torch-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575499/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074839/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design poster template, editable design
Graphic design poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688017/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078106/weather-vane-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (1937) by Herman Bader
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076104/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332275/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065152/cock-weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Study owl, education graduation collage remix editable design
Study owl, education graduation collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791252/study-owl-education-graduation-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Bernard Westmacott
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Bernard Westmacott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085201/weather-vane-c-1939-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer png, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer png, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345985/stag-deer-png-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Alton K Skillin
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Alton K Skillin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078114/weather-vane-c-1937-alton-skillinFree Image from public domain license