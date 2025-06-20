Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartpublic domaindrawingssketchphotoantiqueWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman BaderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3159 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914520/png-1800s-19th-century-americaView licenseOstrich Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076011/ostrich-weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085194/weather-vane-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView licenseWeather Vane - Horse (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085192/weather-vane-horse-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670320/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083144/coffee-grinder-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670478/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073362/candlestick-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseCandlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073392/candlestick-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage bird animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView licenseIron Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075358/iron-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseMonochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseSpa & resort vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774599/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078115/weather-vane-eagle-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078135/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseEagle (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083412/eagle-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066026/flat-iron-holder-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseTraces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23260237/image-texture-butterfly-cartoonView licenseSwing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071977/swing-torch-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseSpa & resort vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575499/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074839/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688017/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078106/weather-vane-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076104/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332275/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065152/cock-weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseStudy owl, education graduation collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791252/study-owl-education-graduation-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085201/weather-vane-c-1939-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer png, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345985/stag-deer-png-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Alton K Skillinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078114/weather-vane-c-1937-alton-skillinFree Image from public domain license