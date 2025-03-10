Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdcrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L LoperOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 867 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2960 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078094/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073323/candle-stand-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078091/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseHealing hands silhouette, blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726499/healing-hands-silhouette-blue-background-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078093/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseIndian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078092/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072496/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072513/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082242/weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088379/weather-vane-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072503/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane Peacock (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085205/weather-vane-peacock-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076878/sausage-grinder-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWrought Iron Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078369/wrought-iron-weather-vane-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBishop Hill: Clock Hand (1937) by Ivar Juliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073021/bishop-hill-clock-hand-1937-ivar-juliusFree Image from public domain license