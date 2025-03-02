rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Save
Edit Image
personcrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolphoto
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Turk's Head Cake Pan (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Turk's Head Cake Pan (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077806/turks-head-cake-pan-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076209/padded-coverlet-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073895/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078093/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078091/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday service poster template
Palm Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078092/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082242/weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072513/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072496/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template, editable text and design
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072503/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588880/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-png-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059611/cigar-store-indian-19351942-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Sausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Sausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076878/sausage-grinder-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix design
Watercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891765/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView license
Pennsylvania German Fireback (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Pennsylvania German Fireback (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084202/pennsylvania-german-fireback-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870460/watercolor-valentines-cupid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Candle Stand (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073323/candle-stand-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891803/watercolor-valentines-cupid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Cellar Door (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Iron Cellar Door (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066531/iron-cellar-door-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948705/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Copper Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Copper Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073994/copper-foot-warmer-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license