rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingschickenphoto
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087149/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Door Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074477/door-stop-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Spring Wedding Instagram post template, editable text
Spring Wedding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597988/spring-wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohle
Rooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088765/rooster-weather-vane-c-1945-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597976/bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082253/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082257/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning service Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596642/cleaning-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082255/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster blog banner template, editable text
Giveaway poster blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681082/giveaway-poster-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085195/weather-vane-c-1939-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain license
Young creatives, cute chicken Facebook post template, editable design
Young creatives, cute chicken Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18094643/young-creatives-cute-chicken-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072515/weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Metal Weather Vane (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Metal Weather Vane (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061215/metal-weather-vane-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645695/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Weather Vane (1939) by John Sullivan
Weather Vane (1939) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085187/weather-vane-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645604/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645680/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Weathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Weathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072497/weathercock-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645619/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Crowing Cock (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Crowing Cock (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074257/crowing-cock-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license