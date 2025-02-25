rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartpublic domaineagledrawingsphotoantique
Graphic design poster template, editable design
Graphic design poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688017/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Save wildlife poster template, editable text and design
Save wildlife poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745941/save-wildlife-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078130/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078135/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Save wildlife Instagram post template, editable text
Save wildlife Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581690/save-wildlife-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Rush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076813/rush-light-holder-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Save wildlife blog banner template, editable text
Save wildlife blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745939/save-wildlife-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075241/hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Save wildlife Instagram story template, editable text
Save wildlife Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745942/save-wildlife-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Head (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Head (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075179/head-top-hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10638439/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Foot Scraper (1937) by Milton Grubstein
Foot Scraper (1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074924/foot-scraper-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Join the military Instagram post template
Join the military Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10795710/join-the-military-instagram-post-templateView license
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081713/snow-catcher-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Wall Anchor (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
Wall Anchor (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088364/wall-anchor-c-1941-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085866/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078085/weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission post template, editable social media design
Company vision & mission post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516717/company-vision-mission-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Ostrich Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Ostrich Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076011/ostrich-weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Pennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Pennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089508/pennsylvania-fat-lamp-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Kettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Kettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086199/kettle-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087057/umbrella-stand-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301442/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301604/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license