Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian weddingsun paintings public domainplantartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsWedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Louis MaldarelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 875 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2988 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076006/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072889/babys-cap-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBonnet (1935/1942) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059218/bonnet-19351942-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Night Cap (c. 1936) by Doris Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067032/mans-night-cap-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078368/zoar-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Summer Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078409/zoar-summer-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseLady's Pelisse (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075632/ladys-pelisse-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076007/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479765/victorian-woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076010/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseCurtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePuppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076587/puppet-judy-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licensePaper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076222/paper-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078070/wax-headed-doll-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071631/slipper-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseGroup of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseMood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995224/mood-boosting-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088962/bonnet-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license