rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Save
Edit Image
victorian weddingsun paintings public domainplantartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintings
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076006/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072889/babys-cap-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Dorothy M Gerhard
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Dorothy M Gerhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059218/bonnet-19351942-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Night Cap (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
Man's Night Cap (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067032/mans-night-cap-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078368/zoar-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar Summer Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Summer Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078409/zoar-summer-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Lady's Pelisse (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Lady's Pelisse (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075632/ladys-pelisse-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076007/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479765/victorian-woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076010/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076587/puppet-judy-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Paper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Paper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076222/paper-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Wax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078070/wax-headed-doll-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuel
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Slipper (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Slipper (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071631/slipper-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Mood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable text
Mood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995224/mood-boosting-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Bonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088962/bonnet-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license