Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsweddingphotoshoeWedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C RexOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1025 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3967 x 3388 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitt (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075900/mitt-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseSettee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530455/celebrate-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760641/victorian-women-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license10th Anniversary blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047665/10th-anniversary-blog-banner-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077115/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license10th Anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047591/10th-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseBellows (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064280/bellows-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license10th Anniversary Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047526/10th-anniversary-facebook-story-templateView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license10th Anniversary poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703722/10th-anniversary-poster-template-and-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary parents poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703761/happy-anniversary-parents-poster-template-and-designView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073415/carpet-bag-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWax Doll (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078075/wax-doll-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063808/wedding-vest-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGreiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWedding thank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527276/wedding-thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067940/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseReticule (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076778/reticule-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license