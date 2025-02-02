Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewedding ringsartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsweddingringphotoWedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha SempleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3211 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078251/wood-chopper-puppet-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482259/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePuppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475160/wedding-rings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePuppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248872/editable-watercolor-wedding-design-element-setView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074352/doll-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseBlue couple rings, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516878/blue-couple-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065795/dress-buckle-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474902/wedding-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070005/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15249064/editable-watercolor-wedding-design-element-setView licenseWooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082358/wooden-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248853/editable-watercolor-wedding-design-element-setView licenseMechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding thank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527276/wedding-thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081742/spur-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding checklist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499092/wedding-checklist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067939/pin-and-earring-set-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7578294/imageView licenseNegro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080653/negro-woman-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248694/editable-watercolor-wedding-design-element-setView licensePuppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081186/puppet-liza-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseGold wedding rings, fireworks, celebration editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588319/gold-wedding-rings-fireworks-celebration-editable-collageView licenseCarved Wood Ornament (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073453/carved-wood-ornament-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416394/editable-wedding-design-element-setView licenseCabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474814/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWatch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248658/editable-watercolor-wedding-design-element-setView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070013/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527278/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070004/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248796/editable-watercolor-wedding-design-element-setView licenseCast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082975/cast-iron-toy-bank-c-1939-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wedding isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992235/watercolor-wedding-isolated-element-setView licenseHitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wedding isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992144/watercolor-wedding-isolated-element-setView licenseQuaker Doll (1935/1942) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062030/quaker-doll-19351942-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license