Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartmanpublic domaindrawingsadultpaintingsketchWhirligig (c. 1937) by Bernard WestmacottOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 909 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3104 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhirligig (c. 1936) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072567/whirligig-c-1936-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078176/whirligig-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073783/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWafer Iron (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077879/wafer-iron-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseHead (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075179/head-top-hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075252/hitching-post-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075248/hitching-post-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073749/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Joseph Stonefieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078167/whirligig-c-1937-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589433/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085201/weather-vane-c-1939-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGarden or Circus Figure (c. 1940) by Robert Bartonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085941/garden-circus-figure-c-1940-robert-bartonFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman png using binoculars, paper collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216519/businessman-png-using-binoculars-paper-collage-art-editable-designView licenseWooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078266/wooden-christo-painted-front-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073826/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589440/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseSailor Jack Whirligig (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081318/sailor-jack-whirligig-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589439/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073108/bootjack-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseLovely couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057301/lovely-couple-remixView licenseSternpiece (c. 1937) by Albert Goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077411/sternpiece-c-1937-albert-goldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage LGBTQ+ collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988921/vintage-lgbtq-collage-element-set-remixView licenseWhirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085213/whirligig-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage LGBTQ+ collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988922/vintage-lgbtq-collage-element-set-remixView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073757/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117750/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065066/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591995/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082240/weather-vane-c-1938-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license