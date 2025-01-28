Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglasswinecosmeticsperfumeWine Bottle (c. 1937) by Frank NelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2912 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071959/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704377/floral-essence-poster-template-and-designView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074293/decanter-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePerfume poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704380/perfume-poster-template-and-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWine label, food packaging mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774555/wine-label-food-packaging-mockupView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074307/decanter-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne illustration, black background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235737/champagne-illustration-black-background-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073356/candlestick-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWine lover Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538497/wine-lover-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCandy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073382/candy-container-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSerum dropper bottle mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819480/serum-dropper-bottle-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082145/vase-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne celebration, editable food remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750770/champagne-celebration-editable-food-remixView licenseGlass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083634/glass-perfume-bottle-c-1939-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne celebration, editable food remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750763/champagne-celebration-editable-food-remixView licenseFire Extinguisher (c. 1940) by Loraine Makimsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085817/fire-extinguisher-c-1940-loraine-makimsonFree Image from public domain licenseWine bottle label editable mockup, drink packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779261/wine-bottle-label-editable-mockup-drink-packagingView licenseBottle (c. 1936) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064432/bottle-c-1936-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseAroma bottle label editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680591/aroma-bottle-label-editable-mockupView licenseGlass Camphene Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075023/glass-camphene-lamp-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseWine bottle label editable mockup, alcoholic beverage packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165121/wine-bottle-label-editable-mockup-alcoholic-beverage-packagingView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087065/vase-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWine night Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538223/wine-night-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086217/lamp-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseWhiskey label, food packaging mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774046/whiskey-label-food-packaging-mockupView licenseCracker Jar (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089317/cracker-jar-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseFancy cocktail party aesthetic vector illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623766/fancy-cocktail-party-aesthetic-vector-illustration-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066915/lamp-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseFancy cocktail bar aesthetic vector illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624364/fancy-cocktail-bar-aesthetic-vector-illustration-editable-designView licenseBottle (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073120/bottle-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSwing top bottle label editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707957/swing-top-bottle-label-editable-mockupView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074303/decanter-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable champagne label packaging mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235862/editable-champagne-label-packaging-mockup-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073385/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licensePoolside champagne Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571698/poolside-champagne-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmerican Glass Flask (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072823/american-glass-flask-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year celebration background, champagne borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790551/new-year-celebration-background-champagne-borderView licenseFlask (c. 1940) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085851/flask-c-1940-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license