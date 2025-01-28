rawpixel
Wine Bottle (c. 1937) by Frank Nelson
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Floral essence poster template and design
Decanter (c. 1937) by John Dana
Perfume poster template and design
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Wine label, food packaging mockup
Decanter (c. 1937) by John Dana
Champagne illustration, black background editable design
Candlestick (c. 1937) by John Dana
Wine lover Facebook post template, editable design
Candy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Serum dropper bottle mockup, editable product design
Vase (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Champagne celebration, editable food remix
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
Champagne celebration, editable food remix
Fire Extinguisher (c. 1940) by Loraine Makimson
Wine bottle label editable mockup, drink packaging
Bottle (c. 1936) by Charles Moss
Aroma bottle label editable mockup
Glass Camphene Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Wine bottle label editable mockup, alcoholic beverage packaging
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
Wine night Facebook post template, editable design
Lamp (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
Whiskey label, food packaging mockup
Cracker Jar (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Fancy cocktail party aesthetic vector illustration, editable design
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Fancy cocktail bar aesthetic vector illustration, editable design
Bottle (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Swing top bottle label editable mockup
Decanter (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Editable champagne label packaging mockup design
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Poolside champagne Instagram post template
American Glass Flask (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
New Year celebration background, champagne border
Flask (c. 1940) by John Fisk
