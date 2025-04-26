Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglasswinephotoantiqueWine Glass (c. 1937) by Isidore SteinbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 934 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3187 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080493/lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseBowl (c. 1939) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082770/bowl-c-1939-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseBlue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074628/earrings-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic dinner Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLorgnette (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075736/lorgnette-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082288/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073212/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licensePink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721225/pink-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082130/vase-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWine & cheese special editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621771/wine-cheese-special-editable-poster-templateView licenseMug (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086411/mug-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWine & cheese special Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458932/wine-cheese-special-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073263/buttons-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVineyard tour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818531/vineyard-tour-poster-templateView licenseGold Brooch (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085971/gold-brooch-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671300/natural-wine-instagram-post-templateView licenseSauce Dish (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081380/sauce-dish-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseCheers to new beginningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719238/cheers-new-beginningsView licenseComb (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073956/comb-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView licenseTie Clasp (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077619/tie-clasp-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseDark Gothic spiritual illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594605/dark-gothic-spiritual-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073200/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWine & cheese special Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621807/wine-cheese-special-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePurse (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062017/purse-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVineyard tour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671305/vineyard-tour-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073202/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWine & cheese special blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621759/wine-cheese-special-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077799/tumbler-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable red wine, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416023/editable-red-wine-food-digital-artView licenseSilver Cup (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063047/silver-cup-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVineyard tour Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818534/vineyard-tour-instagram-story-templateView licenseGoblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075042/goblet-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license