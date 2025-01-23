rawpixel
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanspaintingsphotoshoe
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076007/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076006/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076010/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078227/womans-shoe-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Find balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView license
Sewing Box (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076924/sewing-box-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Four Poster Bed (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074940/four-poster-bed-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077072/shoe-shop-sign-c-1937-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Woman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082338/womans-slipper-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074358/doll-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Women's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596847/womens-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078240/womans-slipper-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073764/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Woman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078249/womans-slippers-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288893/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076921/sewing-bird-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073778/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288431/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760641/victorian-women-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license