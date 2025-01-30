rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Save
Edit Image
sandal slipper footwearskateboardartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
Pink sandals mockup, editable Summer footwear design
Pink sandals mockup, editable Summer footwear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977938/pink-sandals-mockup-editable-summer-footwear-designView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable sandals mockup, Summer footwear design
Editable sandals mockup, Summer footwear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037690/editable-sandals-mockup-summer-footwear-designView license
Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Flip flop editable mockup, fashion footwear
Flip flop editable mockup, fashion footwear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740109/flip-flop-editable-mockup-fashion-footwearView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077895/waistcoat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Flip flop mockup element, transparent background
Flip flop mockup element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270369/flip-flop-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Reticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Reticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Sandals mockup, beach slippers editable design
Sandals mockup, beach slippers editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056821/sandals-mockup-beach-slippers-editable-designView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Sandals mockup png element, editable Summer footwear design
Sandals mockup png element, editable Summer footwear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977542/sandals-mockup-png-element-editable-summer-footwear-designView license
Hose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Hose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075290/hose-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Flip flop mockup, summer beach slippers
Flip flop mockup, summer beach slippers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271307/flip-flop-mockup-summer-beach-slippersView license
Silk Embroidered Suspenders (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Silk Embroidered Suspenders (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071062/silk-embroidered-suspenders-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Flip flop editable mockup, fashion footwear
Flip flop editable mockup, fashion footwear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669794/flip-flop-editable-mockup-fashion-footwearView license
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable sandals mockup casual fashion design
Editable sandals mockup casual fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422241/editable-sandals-mockup-casual-fashion-designView license
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Sandals png element mockup, editable design
Sandals png element mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114200/sandals-png-element-mockup-editable-designView license
Skirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Skirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Slip on sandal mockup, editable design
Slip on sandal mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8319881/slip-sandal-mockup-editable-designView license
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073698/childs-shoe-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room slippers mockup, editable design
Hotel room slippers mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968834/hotel-room-slippers-mockup-editable-designView license
Woman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Woman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room slippers mockup, editable design
Hotel room slippers mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969230/hotel-room-slippers-mockup-editable-designView license
Snuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Snuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man's Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Man's Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3363956/free-illustration-image-ann-gene-buckley-antique-apparelFree Image from public domain license
Striped slippers mockup element, transparent background
Striped slippers mockup element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20335736/striped-slippers-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Colonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Colonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Cozy white slippers mockup, customizable design
Cozy white slippers mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24019896/cozy-white-slippers-mockup-customizable-designView license
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Mitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075914/mitt-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license