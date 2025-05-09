rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanspaintingsknifephoto
Positive pregnancy test, women's health, floral remix, editable design
Positive pregnancy test, women's health, floral remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182492/positive-pregnancy-test-womens-health-floral-remix-editable-designView license
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087404/bucket-yoke-c-1941-bessie-vandreFree Image from public domain license
Positive pregnancy test, women's health, floral remix, editable design
Positive pregnancy test, women's health, floral remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182493/positive-pregnancy-test-womens-health-floral-remix-editable-designView license
Pair of Woman's Slippers
Pair of Woman's Slippers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9315197/pair-womans-slippersFree Image from public domain license
Taste delicious blog banner template, editable text
Taste delicious blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683164/taste-delicious-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Secret ingredient blog banner template, editable text
Secret ingredient blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683157/secret-ingredient-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Carriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073417/carriage-sunshade-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Taste delicious Instagram post template, editable text
Taste delicious Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563825/taste-delicious-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Slipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Slipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071654/slipper-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Table setting card mockup, wedding design
Table setting card mockup, wedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233651/table-setting-card-mockup-wedding-designView license
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Learning quote Facebook story template
Learning quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788919/learning-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Folding Bed (c. 1937) by Edward Jewett
Folding Bed (c. 1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074927/folding-bed-c-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
Headdress (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075191/headdress-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Plastic surgery Instagram post template
Plastic surgery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView license
Candle Snuffer, Trimmer & Tray (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Candle Snuffer, Trimmer & Tray (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073320/candle-snuffer-trimmer-tray-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069634/spur-and-rowel-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Table & Thyme poster template, editable text
Table & Thyme poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19571812/table-thyme-poster-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner poster template
Thanksgiving dinner poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074108/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-templateView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post template
Thanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829154/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-instagram-post-templateView license
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Be you Be Free poster template
Be you Be Free poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272884/you-free-poster-templateView license
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071975/sword-pin-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Green aesthetic swimming background, activity design
Green aesthetic swimming background, activity design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521096/green-aesthetic-swimming-background-activity-designView license
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner blog banner template
Thanksgiving dinner blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074053/thanksgiving-dinner-blog-banner-templateView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Facebook story template
Thanksgiving dinner Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074222/thanksgiving-dinner-facebook-story-templateView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829123/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-templateView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights poster template
Women's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270567/womens-rights-poster-templateView license
Spur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077372/spur-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license