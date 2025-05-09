rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Save
Edit Image
facewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitdrawing
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081186/puppet-liza-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074352/doll-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Wedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078162/wedding-ring-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Wooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082358/wooden-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Negro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Negro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080653/negro-woman-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808181/pink-cloud-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070004/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Dress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065795/dress-buckle-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Cabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wood Ornament (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Carved Wood Ornament (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073453/carved-wood-ornament-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070005/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semple
Cast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082975/cast-iron-toy-bank-c-1939-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Pin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Pin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067939/pin-and-earring-set-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Spur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081742/spur-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070013/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license