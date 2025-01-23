rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanspaintingsphotoshoe
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073698/childs-shoe-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074721/evening-slipper-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088396/womans-slipper-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074719/evening-slipper-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Find balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenis
Find balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078240/womans-slipper-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Woman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078249/womans-slippers-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Woman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074512/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072644/womans-slipper-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073383/cape-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Women's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Women's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596847/womens-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078239/womans-slipper-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077064/shoe-shop-sign-c-1937-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Needlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Needlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086408/needlepoint-slippers-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288893/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Infant's Boots (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Infant's Boots (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075309/infants-boots-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760641/victorian-women-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286380/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Costume Doll (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Costume Doll (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079430/costume-doll-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license