rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
facewoodenpersonartwatercolormanpublic domainadult
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078270/wooden-christo-painted-side-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Santo "Christo" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Santo "Christo" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076865/santo-christo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076863/san-jose-carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Christo Head - Retablo (c. 1940) by Majel G Claflin
Small Christo Head - Retablo (c. 1940) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086759/small-christo-head-retablo-c-1940-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073551/chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073141/box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075690/large-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075995/one-painted-wooden-candelabrum-with-dove-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license