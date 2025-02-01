Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegravegrassplantwoodenartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingWooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3121 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseSpanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595763/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseCarved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546860/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546887/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseChild's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEternal peace Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682487/eternal-peace-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547041/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077372/spur-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889110/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865973/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889069/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865241/watercolor-forest-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spring garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545556/editable-spring-garden-design-element-setView licenseGrain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199875/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889151/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865851/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546889/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseLarge Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729782/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licenseEconomy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074641/economy-schnitzelbank-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePainted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSan Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076863/san-jose-carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license