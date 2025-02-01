rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
gravegrassplantwoodenartwatercolourpublic domaindrawing
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable charming cottage design element set
Editable charming cottage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595763/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546860/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546887/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Eternal peace Facebook post template, editable design
Eternal peace Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682487/eternal-peace-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547041/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Spur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077372/spur-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889110/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest, editable remix design
Watercolor forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865973/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest, editable remix design
Watercolor forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889069/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest png element, editable remix design
Watercolor forest png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865241/watercolor-forest-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable spring garden design element set
Editable spring garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545556/editable-spring-garden-design-element-setView license
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest, editable remix design
Watercolor forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199875/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest, editable remix design
Watercolor forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889151/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865851/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546889/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, living room decoration
Picture frame mockup, living room decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729782/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView license
Economy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074641/economy-schnitzelbank-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076863/san-jose-carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license