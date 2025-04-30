Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodenpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsgardenWooden Garden Figure (c. 1937) by Elizabeth MoutalOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 762 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2602 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563980/little-girl-garden-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWooden "Mercury" Figure (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072667/wooden-mercury-figure-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563931/little-girl-garden-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563919/little-girl-garden-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFigurehead from "Indian Princess" (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074776/figurehead-from-indian-princess-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseGreen thumbs club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555451/green-thumbs-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGarden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083601/garden-figure-pomona-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseKids garden club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563148/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074765/figurehead-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseGardening club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597833/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead: Woman (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060530/figurehead-woman-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10188811/canvas-mockup-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073814/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseGrow flower Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodcarving (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078253/woodcarving-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseHygge garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597734/hygge-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073844/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseFigurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074784/figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseGarden flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597667/garden-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseGardener's workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597802/gardeners-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCircus Wagon Figure (c. 1937) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073881/circus-wagon-figure-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity garden week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995282/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLarge Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445856/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDraped Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074476/draped-figure-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645677/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073734/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358542/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseShop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077079/shop-figure-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445845/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073845/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseKids garden club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597909/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrapper Indian (1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077774/trapper-indian-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license