rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Indian Bust (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Save
Edit Image
facewoodenpersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitwoman
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Indian Bust (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Wooden Indian Bust (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078303/wooden-indian-bust-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073832/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065077/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073845/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1937) by Irving L Biehn
Cigar Store Indian (1937) by Irving L Biehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073825/cigar-store-indian-1937-irving-biehnFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073843/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Eagle (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Eagle (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074614/eagle-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1937) by Charles Moss
Cigar Store Indian (1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073794/cigar-store-indian-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Male Tea Shop Figure (1937/1941) by David Ramage
Male Tea Shop Figure (1937/1941) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075750/male-tea-shop-figure-19371941-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Jigging Figure (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Jigging Figure (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075474/jigging-figure-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079268/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074756/figurehead-bust-washington-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078282/wooden-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075248/hitching-post-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlin
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073788/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-vincent-mcpharlinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073871/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073824/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073796/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license