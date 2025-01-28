rawpixel
Wooden Doll (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Nightgown (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Doll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Evelyn Bailey
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Knitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Chemise (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Handmade Saw (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Suspenders (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
