rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeau
Save
Edit Image
snakehorseanimalwoodenartwatercolourfurniturepublic domain
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Wooden Eagles (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeau
Pa. German Wooden Eagles (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076199/pa-german-wooden-eagles-c-1937-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Small Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeau
Small Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086762/small-metal-weather-vane-c-1940-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081499/sheep-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic Mythology animal design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic Mythology animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039818/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-mythology-animal-design-element-setView license
Wood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Wood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088436/wood-tradesmans-sign-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Editable TV mockup, living room interior design
Editable TV mockup, living room interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360449/editable-mockup-living-room-interior-designView license
Iron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russell
Iron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080326/iron-bracket-from-zoar-tavern-c-1938-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Whirligig (c. 1942) by Laura Bilodeau
Wooden Whirligig (c. 1942) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088755/wooden-whirligig-c-1942-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Geometric Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
Geometric Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080007/geometric-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087489/chalkware-rabbit-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Ornamental Woodcarving - Stern Board? (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeau
Ornamental Woodcarving - Stern Board? (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086450/ornamental-woodcarving-stern-board-c-1940-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080164/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable kids room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable kids room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890159/photo-frame-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView license
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076780/rocker-with-black-horse-hair-seat-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Horse Watch Fob (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Horse Watch Fob (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075296/horse-watch-fob-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074886/flatiron-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license