Wooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075254/hitching-post-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cigar Store Indian "Trapper" (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073880/cigar-store-indian-trapper-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Woman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
"Little Fanny" Carved Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078428/little-fanny-carved-figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073832/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073871/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073845/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073749/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073778/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Pocahontas (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059650/cigar-store-pocahontas-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
St. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081754/st-joseph-carving-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073769/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073751/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073776/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1937) by Irving L Biehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073825/cigar-store-indian-1937-irving-biehnFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083106/cigar-store-pocahontas-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073733/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license