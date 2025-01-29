Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesan antoniofacewoodenbirthday cakepersonartwatercolourcakeWooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 950 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3242 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseRetablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseRetablo 