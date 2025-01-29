Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageboats watercolorwoodenpersonartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainclothingWooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles LemckeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 879 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3001 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWitch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseKettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCaulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStar Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseLeather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseBeach getaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576465/beach-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseButter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089064/butter-worker-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563980/little-girl-garden-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseRabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDecoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCounterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseStoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084787/stoneware-mug-for-beer-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361371/watercolor-festive-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licenseSpice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen at beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710725/women-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseTable Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563919/little-girl-garden-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseRosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Sauce Boat (1937) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077219/silver-sauce-boat-1937-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10652744/watercolor-aesthetic-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licenseSoup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563931/little-girl-garden-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseShoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077072/shoe-shop-sign-c-1937-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain license